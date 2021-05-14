Sage Group HY Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Technology company Sage Group Plc (SGE.L) reported that its profit for the six months ended 31 March 2021 declined to 146 million pounds or 13.19 pence per share from 224 million pounds or 20.42 pence per share in the same period last year.

Profit before income tax was 190 million pounds down from 275 million pounds in the previous year.

Statutory operating profit reduced to 203 million pounds from last year's 289 million pounds, principally reflecting a lower net gain on disposal of subsidiaries.

Organic recurring revenue increased by 4.4% to 811 million pounds, underpinned by software subscription revenue growth of 11% to 608 million pounds. This was offset by a 21% decrease in other revenue to 79 million pounds. Total organic revenue grew by 1.4% to 890 million pounds.

The company now expects organic recurring revenue growth for fiscal year 2021 to be towards the top end of its guidance range of 3% to 5%.

