Sage Group Executive’s Latest Share Transactions

Walid Abu-Hadba, Chief Product Officer of Sage Group plc, has transferred 119,328 shares from his Employee Share Account to a broker account, jointly held with Hala Rashid. Additionally, he purchased 2,000 Ordinary Shares at £11.1528 each. Following these transactions, Abu-Hadba’s total shareholding in Sage is 227,911 shares.

