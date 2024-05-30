News & Insights

Stocks

Sage Group Executive’s Latest Share Transactions

May 30, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Walid Abu-Hadba, Chief Product Officer of Sage Group plc, has transferred 119,328 shares from his Employee Share Account to a broker account, jointly held with Hala Rashid. Additionally, he purchased 2,000 Ordinary Shares at £11.1528 each. Following these transactions, Abu-Hadba’s total shareholding in Sage is 227,911 shares.

For further insights into GB:SGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.