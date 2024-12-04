Sage Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 52,597 of its ordinary shares from J.P. Morgan Securities on December 4, 2024. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 1,289p to 1,290p, with an average price of 1,289.85p per share. All acquired shares will be cancelled, as part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

