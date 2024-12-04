News & Insights

Stocks

Sage Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

December 04, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sage Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 52,597 of its ordinary shares from J.P. Morgan Securities on December 4, 2024. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 1,289p to 1,290p, with an average price of 1,289.85p per share. All acquired shares will be cancelled, as part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:SGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.