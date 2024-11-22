Sage Group Embarks on Share Buyback Program

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has initiated a buyback program, repurchasing 118,141 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 1,277.6252 pence per share. This move, facilitated through J.P. Morgan Securities, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the overall share count. The purchased shares will be cancelled, potentially boosting earnings per share and reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.