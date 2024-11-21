Sage Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has repurchased 437,674 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback program, with prices ranging from 1,246.5p to 1,280.0p. The buyback, facilitated by J.P. Morgan Securities, aims to enhance shareholder value, with all acquired shares set for cancellation. This strategic move signals Sage’s confidence in its financial health and commitment to its investors.

