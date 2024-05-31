Sage Group Announces Total Voting Rights

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has announced its total voting rights, with 1,003,280,042 exercisable votes as of May 31, 2024. This figure is calculated after accounting for treasury and employee benefit trust-held shares, and it serves as a key denominator for shareholders to determine their notification requirements for interest changes under the DTRs.

For further insights into GB:SGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.