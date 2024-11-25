News & Insights

Stocks

Sage Group Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

November 25, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sage Group plc has announced the repurchase of 178,697 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with prices ranging from 1,290p to 1,310p per share. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company plans to cancel the acquired shares, reflecting its commitment to managing its capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:SGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.