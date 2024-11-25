Sage Group Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Sage Group plc (GB:SGE) has released an update.

Sage Group plc has announced the repurchase of 178,697 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with prices ranging from 1,290p to 1,310p per share. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company plans to cancel the acquired shares, reflecting its commitment to managing its capital effectively.

