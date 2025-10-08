Sage Capital Advisors Dumps 3,400 COST Shares Worth $3.3 Million

Key Points

Sold 3,424 shares of Costco, an estimated $3.28 million trade based on average pricing for the period ended 2025-09-30

Represents a 0.7805% change in reported fund AUM

Post-trade stake: 6,371 shares valued at $5.90 million as of September 30, 2025

Costco now comprises 1.4% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Sage Capital Advisors, LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation(NASDAQ:COST), selling 3,424 shares in Q3 2025. The estimated trade value was $3.28 million, based on quarterly average pricing for the period ended September 30, 2025, according to an SEC filing dated October 7, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 07, 2025, Sage Capital Advisors, LLC sold 3,424 shares of Costco in Q3 2025. The transaction was valued at an estimated $3.28 million. Following the trade, the fund held 6,371 shares valued at $5.90 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

The fund’s position in Costco decreased from 2.3937% to 1.4023% of reportable AUM as of 2025-09-30 following the sale.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:AAPL: $37.26 million (8.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:MSFT: $21.92 million (5.2% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NASDAQ:NVDA: $19.31 million (4.6% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $18.69 million (4.4% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NASDAQ:AMZN: $16.32 million (3.9% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

As of October 6, 2025, shares of Costco were priced at $910.94, up 4.3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 13.7 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $275.24 billion Net Income (TTM) $8.10 billion Dividend Yield 0.54% Price (as of market close 2025-10-06) $910.94

Company Snapshot

Offers a broad assortment of branded and private-label merchandise, including groceries, appliances, electronics, apparel, and specialty services such as pharmacies, optical centers, and fuel stations.

Operates a membership-based warehouse model

Operates in North America, Asia, Europe, and Australia

As of September 2025, the company operated 914 membership warehouses worldwide

Foolish take

Sage Capital Advisors sold off about 34% of its Costco holdings during Q3 2025, totaling about $3.28 million, dropping Costco from about 2.4% of its AUM to about 1.4%. This wasn’t a significant drop in its overall portfolio composition, even if it did represent a pretty significant sell-off of its Costco stock holdings.

Although Costco remains a strong retail company, investors have long worried it has been getting overvalued and has less room to grow in valuation in the near-term. For example, over the last year, Costco share values only increased by 4.3%, significantly underperforming the market. The company also had a very strong Q3, despite a resulting drop in its stock price.

Costco remains a desirable company for many investors, even if institutional investors like Sage Capital Advisors are selling significant shares. This may be a regular part of its portfolio management, and nothing to worry about, or it may have been taking gains at one of the near-$1000 peaks that occurred during the quarter.

Either way, this looks more like a rebalancing move and less like a statement about Costco.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management – The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

Reportable AUM: The portion of a fund’s assets required to be disclosed in regulatory filings, often U.S. equities.

Top holdings: The largest individual investments in a fund, typically ranked by market value or portfolio percentage.

Membership-based warehouse model: A retail structure where customers pay annual fees to access bulk goods at discounted prices.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends per share divided by share price, shown as a percentage.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.