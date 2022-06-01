Sage, Biogen's drug meets main goal in postpartum depression study
June 1 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE.O and Biogen's BIIB.O experimental drug showed improvement in depressive symptoms among women with postpartum depression at day 15, meeting the main goal of a late-stage study, the companies said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))
