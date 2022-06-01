US Markets
SAGE

Sage, Biogen's drug meets main goal in postpartum depression study

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sage Therapeutics Inc and Biogen's experimental drug showed improvement in depressive symptoms among women with postpartum depression at day 15, meeting the main goal of a late-stage study, the companies said on Wednesday.

June 1 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE.O and Biogen's BIIB.O experimental drug showed improvement in depressive symptoms among women with postpartum depression at day 15, meeting the main goal of a late-stage study, the companies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAGE BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular