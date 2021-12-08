Sage Announces Presentation Of Analyses From Clinical Program Of Zuranolone In MDD

(RTTNews) - Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said that new analyses from the landscape clinical development program of zuranolone in major depressive disorder or MDD were presented at the American College Of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress.

Data from the SHORELINE and WATERFALL Studies in the LANDSCAPE clinical program provided further the understanding of the potential efficacy and safety profile of zuranolone for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

According to the companies, patients receiving zuranolone 50 mg in the WATERFALL Study demonstrated rapid improvements in depressive and anxiety symptoms, as early as the first measured timepoint (Day 3 for HAMD-17 and Day 8 for HAM-A), with average improvements maintained through the end of the study (Day 42).

The companies noted that safety data from the WATERFALL study was consistent with the zuranolone safety profile seen to date across the LANDSCAPE program.

The company stated that Zuranolone was generally well-tolerated in a subgroup of patients aged 65 years and older in the SHORELINE Study, showing similar efficacy and safety results in the datasets analyzed to that observed in the general study population.

