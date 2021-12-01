Markets
BIIB

Sage Announces Positive, One-Year Zuranolone 50 Mg Data On Major Depressive Disorder

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced a positive, one-year Zuranolone 50 mg data in the ongoing open-label SHORELINE study in Patients with major depressive disorder or MDD.

In the zuranolone 50 mg cohort, the majority of patients who responded to an initial 14-day course received only one two-week course of treatment during the study and nearly 80% received only one or two treatment courses in total, the company said.

Zuranolone 50 mg was generally well-tolerated with an overall adverse event profile consistent with data reported earlier and 6.5% of patients discontinuing study drug due to adverse events.

Across the LANDSCAPE clinical program to date, zuranolone has consistently demonstrated rapid and sustained improvements in depressive symptoms and a well-tolerated safety profile.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common but serious mood disorder in which people experience depressive symptoms that impair their social, occupational, educational, or other important functioning, such as a depressed mood or loss of interest or pleasure in daily activities, consistently for at least a two-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB SAGE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular