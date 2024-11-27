Sagalio Energy Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

Sagalio Energy Limited (AU:SAN) has released an update.

Sagalio Energy Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for December 20, 2024, in Beijing, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation in influencing company decisions. Shareholders are encouraged to vote either in person or by proxy to ensure their stakes are represented. This meeting is a key event for those interested in the company’s strategic direction and performance in the stock market.

