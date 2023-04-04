Saga swings to full-year profit on upbeat cruise demand

April 4 (Reuters) - British holiday group Saga SAGA.L swung to a full-year profit on Tuesday as demand for its cruise and tour bookings remained robust, although its insurance unit continued to drag.

The company reported an underlying profit before tax of 21.5 million pounds ($26.66 million) for the year ended Jan. 31, versus a loss of 6.7 million pounds reported a year ago.

($1 = 0.8063 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

