Saga swings to full-year profit on upbeat cruise demand

April 04, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - British holiday group Saga SAGA.L swung to a full-year profit on Tuesday as demand for its cruise and tour bookings remained robust, although its insurance unit continued to drag.

The company reported an underlying profit before tax of 21.5 million pounds ($26.66 million) for the year ended Jan. 31, versus a loss of 6.7 million pounds reported a year ago.

($1 = 0.8063 pounds)

