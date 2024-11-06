Saga Pure ASA: Navigating Losses with Strong Financial Position

Saga Pure ASA (DE:SAT) has released an update.

Saga Pure ASA reported a net loss of NOK 15 million in the third quarter of 2024, yet remains well-positioned for future investments due to its substantial cash reserves and zero debt. The company experienced a significant loss in short-term investments but managed to achieve a net gain from financial items thanks to interest income. Despite the current losses, Saga Pure’s cautious and selective investment strategy continues to align with its broadened mandate.

