Saga plc’s Julie Hopes Joins Secure Trust Bank

Saga plc (GB:SAGA) has released an update.

Saga plc has announced that Julie Hopes, its Independent Non-Executive Director, has taken on a new role as a Non-Executive Director at Secure Trust Bank PLC. This move showcases the cross-pollination of leadership talent within the financial industry and might interest investors tracking executive movements.

