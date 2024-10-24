News & Insights

Stocks

Saga plc’s Julie Hopes Joins Secure Trust Bank

October 24, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Saga plc (GB:SAGA) has released an update.

Saga plc has announced that Julie Hopes, its Independent Non-Executive Director, has taken on a new role as a Non-Executive Director at Secure Trust Bank PLC. This move showcases the cross-pollination of leadership talent within the financial industry and might interest investors tracking executive movements.

For further insights into GB:SAGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.