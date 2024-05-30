News & Insights

Saga plc Executives Receive Deferred Share Bonuses

May 30, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk

Saga plc (GB:SAGA) has released an update.

Saga plc has announced the grant of nil-cost options over shares to key directors as part of their Deferred Bonus Plan, which requires them to defer a portion of their annual bonus into shares with a three-year holding period. The awards were based on the share price from May 24, 2024, with significant numbers of shares allocated to Director/PDMRs including the Group Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer, and CEO of Insurance. These transactions took place outside of a trading venue and are part of the company’s ongoing incentive plans.

