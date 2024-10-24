Saga plc Announces New Director Appointment

Saga plc (GB:SAGA) has released an update.

Saga plc has announced a correction regarding its director declaration, confirming that Anand Aithal, an Independent Non-Executive Director at Saga, has taken on a new role as Non-Executive Director at Nationwide Building Society as of October 1, 2024. This appointment highlights Saga’s strategic moves in strengthening its leadership connections across the financial sector.

For further insights into GB:SAGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.