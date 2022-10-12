Saga of Wall Street's pandemic darlings ends with tears

By Sinéad Carew

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Think about something novel you started doing two-and-a-half years ago to make life easier during the COVID lockdown and chances today are that there is a related story about a stock market casualty.

Add investor worries about soaring inflation and an economic slowdown that tipped Wall Street into a bear market this year, and you will find a bleak picture for the companies that became hugely popular during the pandemic.

Connected stationary bike maker Peloton Interactive PTON.Otold employees last week that its fourth round of job cuts this year is a bid to save the company. Its problems put a spotlight on other pandemic hot-shots like Zoom Video Communications ZM.O, Nautilus Inc NLS.N, DocuSign Inc DOCU.O and DoorDash Inc DASH.N.

Growth investors pushed Peloton stock to a $171.09 record in early 2021. Demand was so strong for its bikes that restless consumers had to wait out long delivery delays. But Peloton shares are now down 95% from their peak, closing at $8.53 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 .SPX by comparison is down about 25% from its record high in January this year.

Others bought exercize gear from Nautilus during the pandemic, sending its stock up to $31.30 in early 2021. It last traded at $1.65.

Zoom became synonymous with online meetings as many people worked remotely and even turned to video conferences for social gatherings. But Zoom's shares were last at $75.22 versus its $588.84 peak, reached in October 2020.

Other stay-at-home favorites were online retailer Amazon.com AMZN.O and food delivery service DoorDash DASH.K. People also flocked to consumer-friendly brokers like Robinhood Markets HOOD.O while stuck at home with no sports to bet on. But after scaling $85 in August 2021, Robinhood last traded at $10.66.

"These are companies with good enough ideas that they get enough funding. They catch a wave like COVID, their use explodes," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. But once that growth slows, investors lose interest.

"They kind of used up all the air in their universe, and they have nowhere to grow. So, while people might still be using the Peloton, not enough people are buying the Peloton," said Forrest.

Daniel Morgan, portfolio manager at Synovus Trust in Atlanta, Georgia, says Peloton may appear cheap, but he is wary because it is not profitable. Its price-to-sales multiple has fallen to 0.8, on a trailing 4-quarter basis, from an average multiple of 6.6 since it went public in Sept. 2019, Morgan said.

Wall Street expects Peloton to report an adjusted loss per share of $2.07 for its fiscal year ending in June compared with a loss of $7.69 in its fiscal year 2022, according to Refinitiv.

Still, he is concerned about its profit decline. Zoom's adjusted earnings per share is expected to fall 27% for its fiscal year ending in January versus 2022 growth of 55.5%, according to Refinitiv.

Morgan also pointed to a growth slowdown for DoorDash and retail giant Amazon.com as they are also being hurt by soaring inflation and economic uncertainty.

"Each company is going to have to see how their particular business model can execute in a normalized environment," he said.

While one possible outcome for pandemic favorites with slowing growth could be a buyout by a larger company, Schleif is wary of making this bet.

"Buying a stock because you think it's going to get taken out, that's a risk. I wouldn't be willing to do it with any money I wasn't willing to lose," she said. "It's not really investing. It's more opportunistic.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew, Lance Tupper and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Alden Bentley and Richard Pullin )

((richard.pullin@thomsonreuters.com; +613-9286-1435;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.