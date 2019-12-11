Saga names former Superdry boss as CEO

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Over-50s tourism and insurance company Saga Plc SAGAG.L on Wednesday appointed former Superdry Plc SDRY.L top boss Euan Sutherland as its chief executive officer, replacing Lance Batchelor whose retirement was announced in June.

Sutherland, who left Superdry after founder Julian Dunkerton returned to the company, will take over from Batchelor in January.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.