Saga names former Superdry boss as CEO

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Over-50s tourism and insurance company Saga Plc SAGAG.L on Wednesday appointed former Superdry Plc SDRY.L top boss Euan Sutherland as its chief executive officer, replacing Lance Batchelor whose retirement was announced in June.

Sutherland, who left Superdry after founder Julian Dunkerton returned to the company, will take over from Batchelor in January.

