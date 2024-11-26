Saga Metals Unveils Promising Uranium Zones

Saga Metals Corp. (TSE:SAGA) has released an update.
Saga Metals Corp. has identified three promising uranium zones at its Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, with assays confirming strong uranium potential. The company plans to launch its first drilling program in early 2025 to further explore these high-potential areas, aiming to expand its resource base.
