News & Insights

Stocks

Saga Metals Unveils Promising Uranium Zones

November 26, 2024 — 09:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Saga Metals Corp. (TSE:SAGA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Saga Metals Corp. has identified three promising uranium zones at its Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, with assays confirming strong uranium potential. The company plans to launch its first drilling program in early 2025 to further explore these high-potential areas, aiming to expand its resource base.

For further insights into TSE:SAGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.