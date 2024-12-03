News & Insights

SAGA Metals Unveils Promising Uranium Results

December 03, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Saga Metals Corp. (TSE:SAGA) has released an update.

SAGA Metals Corp. has unveiled promising channel sample assay results from its Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, highlighting economic uranium concentrations in extensive pegmatite formations. The company plans a systematic drilling approach to maximize potential significant tonnage without overspending. These findings suggest exciting opportunities for the project’s future development.

