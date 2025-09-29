Saga (LSE:SAGA) Price Target Increased by 16.95% to 234.60

The average one-year price target for Saga (LSE:SAGA) has been revised to 234.60 GBX / share. This is an increase of 16.95% from the prior estimate of 200.60 GBX dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 GBX to a high of 299.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.64% from the latest reported closing price of 265.50 GBX / share.

Saga Maintains 2.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.17%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saga. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAGA is 0.01%, an increase of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 1,846K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 671K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGA by 37.45% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 544K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGA by 10.23% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 416K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares , representing a decrease of 22.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGA by 4.20% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 94K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 14.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGA by 12.88% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing a decrease of 33.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGA by 1.51% over the last quarter.

