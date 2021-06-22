Saga launches bond offering to bulk up finances before cruise resumption

June 22 (Reuters) - British over-50s holidays group Saga SAGA.L on Tuesday launched a 250 million pound ($347.20 million) bond offering and said it would also extend its debt maturities to gain financial flexibility, as it prepares to resume its cruise operations.

The UK-listed company, which plans to restart cruises this weekend after a months-long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said it has mandated Barclays Bank, HSBC Bank, Mizuho International and NatWest Markets to carry out roadshows for the offering.

($1 = 0.7200 pounds)

