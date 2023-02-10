Saga in talks with Australia's Open on sale of underwriting business

Adds details

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Saga SAGA.L said on Friday it was in exclusive discussions regarding a potential sale of the underwriting arm of its insurance business to Australian insurance group Open.

Saga's statement comes after Sky News reported on Thursday that the holiday group was in talks to sell its Acromas Insurance Company.

Saga has flagged pressure on the business and said last month that it was in talks to sell the underwriting unit of the insurance division to help pay down debt.

Saga did not immediately respond to a Reuters request on the value of the proposed sale.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Savio D'Souza)

