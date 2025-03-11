News & Insights

SGA

Saga Communications Reports Decrease in Revenue and Operating Income for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024

March 11, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

Saga Communications reported a 1.3% revenue decline and decreased net income for Q4 2024, amid rising operating expenses.

Saga Communications, Inc. reported a 1.3% decline in net revenue to $28.8 million for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to $29.1 million from the previous year. Operating income dropped significantly by 63% to $1.0 million, while net income fell to $1.3 million from $2.5 million year-on-year. For the full year, net revenue decreased by 2.2% to $110.3 million, with net income declining to $3.5 million from $9.5 million. The company raised station operating expenses by 4.5% over the year, and diluted earnings per share remained at $0.55 for the twelve months. Saga has consistently paid quarterly dividends, recently distributing $1.6 million, and plans to continue this practice. As of March 10, 2025, cash and short-term investments were reported at $27.3 million, with an expected capital expenditure of $4.0 to $4.5 million in 2025. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on March 11, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Saga Communications paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 13, 2024, and an additional $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The company has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since 2012, indicating a strong track record of returning profits to investors.
  • Saga has a strong balance sheet, with $27.8 million in cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024, providing liquidity and stability for future operations.
  • The company plans to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025, suggesting ongoing investments in its operations and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Net revenue declined 1.3% for the quarter and 2.2% for the full year, indicating a potential downturn in sales performance.
  • Operating income dropped significantly by 63% for the quarter and 78.4% for the year, raising concerns about profitability.
  • Net income decreased from $9.5 million to $3.5 million year-over-year, suggesting significant financial deterioration.

FAQ

What was Saga Communications' net revenue for Q4 2024?

Saga Communications reported a net revenue of $28.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

How did operating income change in Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, Saga's operating income decreased to $984 thousand, down from $2.8 million compared to the same quarter last year.

What was the diluted earnings per share in Q4 2024?

The diluted earnings per share for Saga in Q4 2024 were $0.20.

Did Saga Communications pay dividends in 2024?

Yes, Saga paid quarterly dividends of $0.25 per share in December 2024 and March 2025.

What are Saga's projected capital expenditures for 2025?

The company expects to spend approximately $4.0 to $4.5 million on capital expenditures during 2025.

$SGA Insider Trading Activity

$SGA insiders have traded $SGA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC GATE purchased 240,609 shares for an estimated $2,706,755
  • K. CHRISTIAN TRUST EDWARD has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 21,248 shares for an estimated $266,217.

$SGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $SGA stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we,” or “our”) today reported that net revenue decreased 1.3% to $28.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $29.1 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.1% for the quarter to $24.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $984 thousand compared to $2.8 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 17.2% to $5.9 million. Capital expenditures were $600 thousand for the quarter compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2024.



On a same station basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.9% to $28.0 million and station operating expense increased 0.7% to $23.5 million. Operating income decreased 63.0% to $1.0 million.



Net revenue decreased 2.2% to $110.3 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to $112.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.5% for the twelve-month period to $94.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the twelve-month period, operating income was $2.4 million compared to $11.5 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 23.1% to $21.1 million. Capital expenditures for the twelve-months were $3.8 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Net income was $3.5 million for the twelve-month period compared to $9.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the twelve-months of 2024.



On a same station basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.7% to $108.6 million from last year and station operating expense increased 2.5% to $92.5 million. Operating income decreased 78.4% to $2.5 million.



The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 13, 2024 and subsequent to the end of the year paid an additional quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025. The aggregate amount of each quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future.



The Company’s balance sheet reflects $27.8 million in cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024 and $27.3 million as of March 10, 2025.   The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025.



Saga’s 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 424193. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.



The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on March 11, 2025 to

SagaIR@sagacom.com

. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.



Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.



Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at

www.sagacom.com

.




Contact:



Samuel D. Bush


(313) 886-7070






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Saga Communications, Inc.




Selected Consolidated Financial Data




For the Three and Twelve Months Ended




December 31, 2024 and 2023




(amounts in 000’s except per share data)




(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023


Operating Results











Net operating revenue

$

28,770


$
29,145



$

110,294


$
112,773

Station operating expense




24,297



23,329






94,280



90,199

Corporate general and administrative




3,467



3,026






12,611



10,966

Other operating expense (income), net


22



(5
)



1,048



120

Operating income




984



2,795






2,355



11,488

Interest expense




113



43






348



173

Interest income




(238

)


(414
)





(1,047

)


(1,441
)

Other income, net


(305

)








(1,516

)


(119
)

Income before income tax expense




1,414



3,166






4,570



12,875

Income tax expense (benefit)











Current


510



970






1,225



2,990

Deferred




(365

)


(305
)





(115

)


385




145



665




1,110



3,375

Net income

$

1,269


$
2,501



$

3,460


$
9,500













Earnings per share:











Basic

$

0.20


$
0.40



$

0.55


$
1.55

Diluted

$

0.20


$
0.40



$

0.55


$
1.55













Weighted average common shares




6,089



6,030






6,075



6,045

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares




6,089



6,030






6,075



6,045







































































































December 31,



2024




2023


Balance Sheet Data






Working capital

$

30,528

$
32,615

Net fixed assets

$

51,907

$
51,405

Net intangible assets and other assets

$

122,732

$
120,164

Total assets

$

221,725

$
232,213

Long-term debt

$

5,000

$



Stockholders' equity

$

165,922

$
170,549










































































































































































































































































































































































































Saga Communications, Inc.




Selected Consolidated Financial Data




For the Twelve Months Ended




December 31, 2024 and 2023




(amounts in 000’s except per share data)




(Unaudited)










Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023




(In thousands)








Statement of Cash Flows






Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income
$
3,460


$
9,500

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

5,283



5,055

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(115
)


385

Amortization of deferred costs

36



36

Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards

1,950



1,116

Loss on sale of assets, net

1,048



120

(Gain) on insurance claims

(383
)





Other (gain), net

(1,133
)


(119
)

Barter (revenue) expense, net

89



50

Deferred and other compensation

(230
)


(100
)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:





Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses

2,246



(1,303
)

Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

1,521



639

Total adjustments

10,312



5,879

Net cash provided by operating activities

13,772



15,379


Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of short-term investments

(19,660
)


(20,728
)

Redemption of short-term investments

20,728



20,723

Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)

(3,767
)


(4,356
)

Acquisition of broadcast properties

(5,711
)





Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets

203



1,747

Proceeds from redemption of investments and other

1,526






Other investing activities

(3
)


117

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,684
)


(2,497
)


Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt

5,000






Cash dividends paid

(22,520
)


(19,875
)

Purchase of treasury shares

(290
)


(227
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(17,810
)


(20,102
)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(10,722
)


(7,220
)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

29,582



36,802

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
18,860


$
29,582





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Saga Communications, Inc.




Selected Supplemental Financial Data




For the Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024 and 2023




(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)




(Unaudited)





















Actual


Same Station (1)


Pro Forma (2)



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2024



2023



2024


2023



2024



2023


Operating Results

















Net operating revenue

$

28,770


$
29,145



$

28,006

$
29,145



$

28,770


$
30,060

Station operating expense




24,297



23,329






23,484


23,329






24,297



24,001

Corporate general and administrative




3,467



3,026






3,467


3,026






3,467



3,026

Other operating expense (income), net


22



(5
)



22


(5
)



22



(5
)

Operating income




984



2,795



$

1,033

$
2,795






984



3,038

Interest expense




113



43












113



122

Interest income




(238

)


(414
)











(238

)


(414
)

Other income, net


(305

)














(305

)





Income before income tax expense




1,414



3,166












1,414



3,330

Income tax expense (benefit)

















Current


510



970










510



990

Deferred




(365

)


(305
)











(365

)


(302
)




145



665










145



688

Net income

$

1,269


$
2,501









$

1,269


$
2,642



















Earnings per share:

















Basic

$

0.20


$
0.40









$

0.20


$
0.43

Diluted

$

0.20


$
0.40









$

0.20


$
0.43



















Weighted average common shares




6,089



6,030












6,089



6,030

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares




6,089



6,030












6,089



6,030







































Actual


Same Station (1)


Pro Forma (2)



Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2024



2023



2024


2023



2024



2023


Depreciation and amortization by segment

















Radio Stations

$

1,380


$
1,255



$

1,231

$
1,254



$

1,380


$
1,315

Corporate


56



63




56


63




56



63



$

1,436


$
1,318



$

1,287

$
1,317



$

1,436


$
1,378

_________________________

















(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Saga Communications, Inc.




Selected Supplemental Financial Data




For the Twelve Months Ended




December 31, 2024 and 2023




(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)




(Unaudited)





















Actual


Same Station (1)


Pro Forma (2)



Twelve Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2024



2023



2024


2023


2024



2023


Operating Results

















Net operating revenue

$

110,294


$
112,773



$

108,598

$
112,773


$

111,462


$
116,033

Station operating expense




94,280



90,199






92,461


90,199





95,424



92,957

Corporate general and administrative




12,611



10,966






12,611


10,966





12,611



10,966

Other operating expense (income), net


1,048



120




1,046


120



1,048



120

Operating income




2,355



11,488



$

2,480

$
11,488





2,379



11,990

Interest expense




348



173












479



488

Interest income




(1,047

)


(1,441
)











(1,047

)


(1,441
)

Other income, net


(1,516

)


(119
)









(1,516

)


(119
)

Income before income tax expense




4,570



12,875












4,463



13,062

Income tax expense (benefit)

















Current


1,225



2,990










1,200



3,015

Deferred




(115

)


385












(119

)


389




1,110



3,375










1,081



3,404

Net income

$

3,460


$
9,500









$

3,382


$
9,658



















Earnings per share:

















Basic

$

0.55


$
1.55









$

0.54


$
1.57

Diluted

$

0.55


$
1.55









$

0.54


$
1.57



















Weighted average common shares




6,075



6,045












6,075



6,045

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares




6,075



6,045












6,075



6,045







































Actual


Same Station (1)


Pro Forma (2)



Twelve Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2024



2023



2024


2023


2024



2023


Depreciation and amortization by segment

















Radio Stations

$

5,070


$
4,854



$

4,736

$
4,854


$

5,299


$
5,326

Corporate


213



201




213


201



213



201



$

5,283


$
5,055



$

4,949

$
5,055


$

5,512


$
5,527

_________________________

















(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.































































































































































































































































































































































































Saga Communications, Inc.




Selected Supplemental Financial Data




For the Three and Twelve Months Ended




December 31, 2024 and 2023




(amounts in 000’s)




(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023



Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)












Operating income

$

984


$
2,795



$

2,355


$
11,488


Plus:
















Corporate general and administrative




3,467



3,026






12,611



10,966


Other operating expense (income), net


22



(5
)



1,048



120


Station depreciation and amortization


1,380



1,255




5,070



4,854



Station operating income

$

5,853


$
7,071



$

21,084


$
27,428
















Other financial data












Depreciation and amortization:












Radio Stations

$

1,380


$
1,255



$

5,070


$
4,854


Corporate

$

56


$
63



$

213


$
201


Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards

$

503


$
373



$

1,950


(1)
$
1,116


(1)

Other operating expense, net

(2)

$

22


$
(5
)


$

1,048


$
120


Other income, net

(2)

$

(305

)

$
-



$

(1,516

)

$
(119
)

Deferred income tax expense

(2)

$

(365

)

$
(305
)


$

(115

)

$
385


Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)

$

568


$
959



$

3,767


(1)
$
4,356


(1)

_________________________












(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables






























































































































































































































































































































































































Saga Communications, Inc.




Selected Supplemental Financial Data




Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023




(amounts in 000's)




(Unaudited)





















Adjusted





12 Months Ended


Add:


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended



December 31,


Pro Forma


December 31,


December 31,



2024



Acquisitions



(2)


2024




2023


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)











Net income
$
3,460


$
(78
)

$
3,382


$
9,500

Exclusions:











Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net

(1,048
)







(1,048
)


(120
)

Other income, net

2,474








2,474



1,510

Total exclusions

1,426








1,426



1,390

Consolidated adjusted net income

(1)

2,034



(78
)


1,956



8,110

Plus:











Interest expense

348



131



479



173

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,110



(29
)


1,081



3,375

Depreciation & amortization expense

5,283



229



5,512



5,055

Non-cash compensation

1,950








1,950



1,116

Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA

(1)
$
10,725


$
253


$
10,978


$
17,829













Total long-term debt, including current maturities






$
5,000


$



Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA

(1)







10,978



17,829

Leverage ratio







0.46






_________________________











(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.

(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Saga Communications, Inc.




Selected Supplemental Financial Data




For the Three and Twelve Months Ended




December 31, 2024 and 2023




(amounts in 000’s)




(Unaudited)





















Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income























Adjustments






Adjustments




Actual


For Acquisitions


Same Station


Actual


For Acquisitions


Same Station



Three Months


and Dispositions


Three Months


Three Months


and Dispositions


Three Months



Ended


Not Included in


Ended


Ended


Not Included in


Ended



December 31,


Entire Comparable


December 31,


December 31,


Entire Comparable


December 31,



2024


Period


2024


2023



Period


2023

Net operating revenue
$
28,770

$
(764
)

$
28,006

$
29,145


$
-

$
29,145

Station operating expense

24,297


(813
)


23,484


23,329



-


23,329

Corporate general and administrative

3,467


-



3,467


3,026



-


3,026

Other operating expense (income), net

22


-



22


(5
)


-


(5
)

Operating income
$
984

$
49


$
1,033

$
2,795


$

-

$
2,795









































Adjustments






Adjustments




Actual


For Acquisitions


Same Station


Actual


For Acquisitions


Same Station



Twelve Months


and Dispositions


Twelve Months


Twelve Months


and Dispositions


Twelve Months



Ended


Not Included in


Ended


Ended


Not Included in


Ended



December 31,


Entire Comparable


December 31,


December 31,


Entire Comparable


December 31,



2024


Period


2024


2023



Period


2023

Net operating revenue
$
110,294

$
(1,696
)

$
108,598

$
112,773


$
-

$
112,773

Station operating expense

94,280


(1,819
)


92,461


90,199



-


90,199

Corporate general and administrative

12,611


-



12,611


10,966



-


10,966

Other operating expense (income), net

1,048


(2
)


1,046


120



-


120

Operating income
$
2,355

$
125


$
2,480

$
11,488


$

-

$
11,488





