Saga Communications Reports Decrease in Revenue and Operating Income for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024

Saga Communications reported a 1.3% revenue decline and decreased net income for Q4 2024, amid rising operating expenses.
Saga Communications, Inc. reported a 1.3% decline in net revenue to $28.8 million for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to $29.1 million from the previous year. Operating income dropped significantly by 63% to $1.0 million, while net income fell to $1.3 million from $2.5 million year-on-year. For the full year, net revenue decreased by 2.2% to $110.3 million, with net income declining to $3.5 million from $9.5 million. The company raised station operating expenses by 4.5% over the year, and diluted earnings per share remained at $0.55 for the twelve months. Saga has consistently paid quarterly dividends, recently distributing $1.6 million, and plans to continue this practice. As of March 10, 2025, cash and short-term investments were reported at $27.3 million, with an expected capital expenditure of $4.0 to $4.5 million in 2025. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on March 11, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Saga Communications paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 13, 2024, and an additional $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The company has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since 2012, indicating a strong track record of returning profits to investors.
- Saga has a strong balance sheet, with $27.8 million in cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024, providing liquidity and stability for future operations.
- The company plans to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025, suggesting ongoing investments in its operations and growth potential.
Potential Negatives
- Net revenue declined 1.3% for the quarter and 2.2% for the full year, indicating a potential downturn in sales performance.
- Operating income dropped significantly by 63% for the quarter and 78.4% for the year, raising concerns about profitability.
- Net income decreased from $9.5 million to $3.5 million year-over-year, suggesting significant financial deterioration.
FAQ
What was Saga Communications' net revenue for Q4 2024?
Saga Communications reported a net revenue of $28.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
How did operating income change in Q4 2024?
In Q4 2024, Saga's operating income decreased to $984 thousand, down from $2.8 million compared to the same quarter last year.
What was the diluted earnings per share in Q4 2024?
The diluted earnings per share for Saga in Q4 2024 were $0.20.
Did Saga Communications pay dividends in 2024?
Yes, Saga paid quarterly dividends of $0.25 per share in December 2024 and March 2025.
What are Saga's projected capital expenditures for 2025?
The company expects to spend approximately $4.0 to $4.5 million on capital expenditures during 2025.
$SGA Insider Trading Activity
$SGA insiders have traded $SGA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC GATE purchased 240,609 shares for an estimated $2,706,755
- K. CHRISTIAN TRUST EDWARD has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 21,248 shares for an estimated $266,217.
$SGA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $SGA stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GATE CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 419,714 shares (+94.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,629,445
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 141,519 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,560,954
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 72,347 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $797,987
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 42,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $464,142
- KRILOGY FINANCIAL LLC added 24,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,720
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 21,693 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,273
- UBS GROUP AG added 19,018 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,768
Full Release
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we,” or “our”) today reported that net revenue decreased 1.3% to $28.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $29.1 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.1% for the quarter to $24.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $984 thousand compared to $2.8 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 17.2% to $5.9 million. Capital expenditures were $600 thousand for the quarter compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
On a same station basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.9% to $28.0 million and station operating expense increased 0.7% to $23.5 million. Operating income decreased 63.0% to $1.0 million.
Net revenue decreased 2.2% to $110.3 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to $112.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.5% for the twelve-month period to $94.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the twelve-month period, operating income was $2.4 million compared to $11.5 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 23.1% to $21.1 million. Capital expenditures for the twelve-months were $3.8 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Net income was $3.5 million for the twelve-month period compared to $9.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the twelve-months of 2024.
On a same station basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.7% to $108.6 million from last year and station operating expense increased 2.5% to $92.5 million. Operating income decreased 78.4% to $2.5 million.
The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 13, 2024 and subsequent to the end of the year paid an additional quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025. The aggregate amount of each quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future.
The Company’s balance sheet reflects $27.8 million in cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024 and $27.3 million as of March 10, 2025. The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025.
Saga’s 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 424193. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.
The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on March 11, 2025 to
SagaIR@sagacom.com
. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.
Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.
Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at
www.sagacom.com
.
Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Results
Net operating revenue
$
28,770
$
29,145
$
110,294
$
112,773
Station operating expense
24,297
23,329
94,280
90,199
Corporate general and administrative
3,467
3,026
12,611
10,966
Other operating expense (income), net
22
(5
)
1,048
120
Operating income
984
2,795
2,355
11,488
Interest expense
113
43
348
173
Interest income
(238
)
(414
)
(1,047
)
(1,441
)
Other income, net
(305
)
—
(1,516
)
(119
)
Income before income tax expense
1,414
3,166
4,570
12,875
Income tax expense (benefit)
Current
510
970
1,225
2,990
Deferred
(365
)
(305
)
(115
)
385
145
665
1,110
3,375
Net income
$
1,269
$
2,501
$
3,460
$
9,500
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.20
$
0.40
$
0.55
$
1.55
Diluted
$
0.20
$
0.40
$
0.55
$
1.55
Weighted average common shares
6,089
6,030
6,075
6,045
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares
6,089
6,030
6,075
6,045
December 31,
2024
2023
Balance Sheet Data
Working capital
$
30,528
$
32,615
Net fixed assets
$
51,907
$
51,405
Net intangible assets and other assets
$
122,732
$
120,164
Total assets
$
221,725
$
232,213
Long-term debt
$
5,000
$
—
Stockholders' equity
$
165,922
$
170,549
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(In thousands)
Statement of Cash Flows
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
3,460
$
9,500
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,283
5,055
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
(115
)
385
Amortization of deferred costs
36
36
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards
1,950
1,116
Loss on sale of assets, net
1,048
120
(Gain) on insurance claims
(383
)
—
Other (gain), net
(1,133
)
(119
)
Barter (revenue) expense, net
89
50
Deferred and other compensation
(230
)
(100
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:
Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses
2,246
(1,303
)
Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
1,521
639
Total adjustments
10,312
5,879
Net cash provided by operating activities
13,772
15,379
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of short-term investments
(19,660
)
(20,728
)
Redemption of short-term investments
20,728
20,723
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)
(3,767
)
(4,356
)
Acquisition of broadcast properties
(5,711
)
—
Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets
203
1,747
Proceeds from redemption of investments and other
1,526
—
Other investing activities
(3
)
117
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,684
)
(2,497
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
5,000
—
Cash dividends paid
(22,520
)
(19,875
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(290
)
(227
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,810
)
(20,102
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(10,722
)
(7,220
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
29,582
36,802
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
18,860
$
29,582
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Actual
Same Station (1)
Pro Forma (2)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Results
Net operating revenue
$
28,770
$
29,145
$
28,006
$
29,145
$
28,770
$
30,060
Station operating expense
24,297
23,329
23,484
23,329
24,297
24,001
Corporate general and administrative
3,467
3,026
3,467
3,026
3,467
3,026
Other operating expense (income), net
22
(5
)
22
(5
)
22
(5
)
Operating income
984
2,795
$
1,033
$
2,795
984
3,038
Interest expense
113
43
113
122
Interest income
(238
)
(414
)
(238
)
(414
)
Other income, net
(305
)
—
(305
)
—
Income before income tax expense
1,414
3,166
1,414
3,330
Income tax expense (benefit)
Current
510
970
510
990
Deferred
(365
)
(305
)
(365
)
(302
)
145
665
145
688
Net income
$
1,269
$
2,501
$
1,269
$
2,642
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.20
$
0.40
$
0.20
$
0.43
Diluted
$
0.20
$
0.40
$
0.20
$
0.43
Weighted average common shares
6,089
6,030
6,089
6,030
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares
6,089
6,030
6,089
6,030
Actual
Same Station (1)
Pro Forma (2)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Depreciation and amortization by segment
Radio Stations
$
1,380
$
1,255
$
1,231
$
1,254
$
1,380
$
1,315
Corporate
56
63
56
63
56
63
$
1,436
$
1,318
$
1,287
$
1,317
$
1,436
$
1,378
_________________________
(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Actual
Same Station (1)
Pro Forma (2)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Results
Net operating revenue
$
110,294
$
112,773
$
108,598
$
112,773
$
111,462
$
116,033
Station operating expense
94,280
90,199
92,461
90,199
95,424
92,957
Corporate general and administrative
12,611
10,966
12,611
10,966
12,611
10,966
Other operating expense (income), net
1,048
120
1,046
120
1,048
120
Operating income
2,355
11,488
$
2,480
$
11,488
2,379
11,990
Interest expense
348
173
479
488
Interest income
(1,047
)
(1,441
)
(1,047
)
(1,441
)
Other income, net
(1,516
)
(119
)
(1,516
)
(119
)
Income before income tax expense
4,570
12,875
4,463
13,062
Income tax expense (benefit)
Current
1,225
2,990
1,200
3,015
Deferred
(115
)
385
(119
)
389
1,110
3,375
1,081
3,404
Net income
$
3,460
$
9,500
$
3,382
$
9,658
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.55
$
1.55
$
0.54
$
1.57
Diluted
$
0.55
$
1.55
$
0.54
$
1.57
Weighted average common shares
6,075
6,045
6,075
6,045
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares
6,075
6,045
6,075
6,045
Actual
Same Station (1)
Pro Forma (2)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Depreciation and amortization by segment
Radio Stations
$
5,070
$
4,854
$
4,736
$
4,854
$
5,299
$
5,326
Corporate
213
201
213
201
213
201
$
5,283
$
5,055
$
4,949
$
5,055
$
5,512
$
5,527
_________________________
(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)
Operating income
$
984
$
2,795
$
2,355
$
11,488
Plus:
Corporate general and administrative
3,467
3,026
12,611
10,966
Other operating expense (income), net
22
(5
)
1,048
120
Station depreciation and amortization
1,380
1,255
5,070
4,854
Station operating income
$
5,853
$
7,071
$
21,084
$
27,428
Other financial data
Depreciation and amortization:
Radio Stations
$
1,380
$
1,255
$
5,070
$
4,854
Corporate
$
56
$
63
$
213
$
201
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards
$
503
$
373
$
1,950
(1)
$
1,116
(1)
Other operating expense, net
(2)
$
22
$
(5
)
$
1,048
$
120
Other income, net
(2)
$
(305
)
$
-
$
(1,516
)
$
(119
)
Deferred income tax expense
(2)
$
(365
)
$
(305
)
$
(115
)
$
385
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)
$
568
$
959
$
3,767
(1)
$
4,356
(1)
_________________________
(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted
12 Months Ended
Add:
12 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
December 31,
Pro Forma
December 31,
December 31,
2024
Acquisitions
(2)
2024
2023
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)
Net income
$
3,460
$
(78
)
$
3,382
$
9,500
Exclusions:
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
(1,048
)
—
(1,048
)
(120
)
Other income, net
2,474
—
2,474
1,510
Total exclusions
1,426
—
1,426
1,390
Consolidated adjusted net income
(1)
2,034
(78
)
1,956
8,110
Plus:
Interest expense
348
131
479
173
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,110
(29
)
1,081
3,375
Depreciation & amortization expense
5,283
229
5,512
5,055
Non-cash compensation
1,950
—
1,950
1,116
Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA
(1)
$
10,725
$
253
$
10,978
$
17,829
Total long-term debt, including current maturities
$
5,000
$
—
Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA
(1)
10,978
17,829
Leverage ratio
0.46
—
_________________________
(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.
(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income
Adjustments
Adjustments
Actual
For Acquisitions
Same Station
Actual
For Acquisitions
Same Station
Three Months
and Dispositions
Three Months
Three Months
and Dispositions
Three Months
Ended
Not Included in
Ended
Ended
Not Included in
Ended
December 31,
Entire Comparable
December 31,
December 31,
Entire Comparable
December 31,
2024
Period
2024
2023
Period
2023
Net operating revenue
$
28,770
$
(764
)
$
28,006
$
29,145
$
-
$
29,145
Station operating expense
24,297
(813
)
23,484
23,329
-
23,329
Corporate general and administrative
3,467
-
3,467
3,026
-
3,026
Other operating expense (income), net
22
-
22
(5
)
-
(5
)
Operating income
$
984
$
49
$
1,033
$
2,795
$
-
$
2,795
Adjustments
Adjustments
Actual
For Acquisitions
Same Station
Actual
For Acquisitions
Same Station
Twelve Months
and Dispositions
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
and Dispositions
Twelve Months
Ended
Not Included in
Ended
Ended
Not Included in
Ended
December 31,
Entire Comparable
December 31,
December 31,
Entire Comparable
December 31,
2024
Period
2024
2023
Period
2023
Net operating revenue
$
110,294
$
(1,696
)
$
108,598
$
112,773
$
-
$
112,773
Station operating expense
94,280
(1,819
)
92,461
90,199
-
90,199
Corporate general and administrative
12,611
-
12,611
10,966
-
10,966
Other operating expense (income), net
1,048
(2
)
1,046
120
-
120
Operating income
$
2,355
$
125
$
2,480
$
11,488
$
-
$
11,488
