Saga Communications Reports Decrease in Revenue and Operating Income for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024

Saga Communications reported a 1.3% revenue decline and decreased net income for Q4 2024, amid rising operating expenses.

Saga Communications, Inc. reported a 1.3% decline in net revenue to $28.8 million for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to $29.1 million from the previous year. Operating income dropped significantly by 63% to $1.0 million, while net income fell to $1.3 million from $2.5 million year-on-year. For the full year, net revenue decreased by 2.2% to $110.3 million, with net income declining to $3.5 million from $9.5 million. The company raised station operating expenses by 4.5% over the year, and diluted earnings per share remained at $0.55 for the twelve months. Saga has consistently paid quarterly dividends, recently distributing $1.6 million, and plans to continue this practice. As of March 10, 2025, cash and short-term investments were reported at $27.3 million, with an expected capital expenditure of $4.0 to $4.5 million in 2025. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on March 11, 2025.

Saga Communications paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 13, 2024, and an additional $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since 2012, indicating a strong track record of returning profits to investors.

Saga has a strong balance sheet, with $27.8 million in cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024, providing liquidity and stability for future operations.

The company plans to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025, suggesting ongoing investments in its operations and growth potential.

Net revenue declined 1.3% for the quarter and 2.2% for the full year, indicating a potential downturn in sales performance.

Operating income dropped significantly by 63% for the quarter and 78.4% for the year, raising concerns about profitability.

Net income decreased from $9.5 million to $3.5 million year-over-year, suggesting significant financial deterioration.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we,” or “our”) today reported that net revenue decreased 1.3% to $28.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $29.1 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.1% for the quarter to $24.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $984 thousand compared to $2.8 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 17.2% to $5.9 million. Capital expenditures were $600 thousand for the quarter compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2024.





On a same station basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.9% to $28.0 million and station operating expense increased 0.7% to $23.5 million. Operating income decreased 63.0% to $1.0 million.





Net revenue decreased 2.2% to $110.3 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to $112.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.5% for the twelve-month period to $94.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the twelve-month period, operating income was $2.4 million compared to $11.5 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 23.1% to $21.1 million. Capital expenditures for the twelve-months were $3.8 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Net income was $3.5 million for the twelve-month period compared to $9.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the twelve-months of 2024.





On a same station basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.7% to $108.6 million from last year and station operating expense increased 2.5% to $92.5 million. Operating income decreased 78.4% to $2.5 million.





The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 13, 2024 and subsequent to the end of the year paid an additional quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025. The aggregate amount of each quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future.





The Company’s balance sheet reflects $27.8 million in cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024 and $27.3 million as of March 10, 2025. The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025.





Saga’s 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 424193. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.





The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on March 11, 2025 to



SagaIR@sagacom.com



. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.





Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.





This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.





Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at



www.sagacom.com



.







Contact:







Samuel D. Bush





(313) 886-7070











Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Consolidated Financial Data









For the Three and Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2024 and 2023









(amounts in 000’s except per share data)









(Unaudited)





































































Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Operating Results























































Net operating revenue







$









28,770















$





29,145















$









110,294















$





112,773













Station operating expense















24,297



















23,329























94,280



















90,199













Corporate general and administrative















3,467



















3,026























12,611



















10,966













Other operating expense (income), net











22



















(5





)















1,048



















120













Operating income















984



















2,795























2,355



















11,488













Interest expense















113



















43























348



















173













Interest income















(238









)















(414





)



















(1,047









)















(1,441





)









Other income, net











(305









)















—



















(1,516









)















(119





)









Income before income tax expense















1,414



















3,166























4,570



















12,875













Income tax expense (benefit)





















































Current











510



















970























1,225



















2,990













Deferred















(365









)















(305





)



















(115









)















385























145



















665



















1,110



















3,375













Net income







$









1,269















$





2,501















$









3,460















$





9,500

































































Earnings per share:





















































Basic







$









0.20















$





0.40















$









0.55















$





1.55













Diluted







$









0.20















$





0.40















$









0.55















$





1.55

































































Weighted average common shares















6,089



















6,030























6,075



















6,045













Weighted average common and common equivalent shares















6,089



















6,030























6,075



















6,045



















































































December 31,

















2024

















2023













Balance Sheet Data



































Working capital







$









30,528











$





32,615













Net fixed assets







$









51,907











$





51,405













Net intangible assets and other assets







$









122,732











$





120,164













Total assets







$









221,725











$





232,213













Long-term debt







$









5,000











$





—













Stockholders' equity







$









165,922











$





170,549



























































Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Consolidated Financial Data









For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2024 and 2023









(amounts in 000’s except per share data)









(Unaudited)

















































Years Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

























(In thousands)









































Statement of Cash Flows

































Cash flows from operating activities:































Net income





$





3,460













$





9,500













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









5,283

















5,055













Deferred income tax (benefit) expense









(115





)













385













Amortization of deferred costs









36

















36













Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards









1,950

















1,116













Loss on sale of assets, net









1,048

















120













(Gain) on insurance claims









(383





)













—













Other (gain), net









(1,133





)













(119





)









Barter (revenue) expense, net









89

















50













Deferred and other compensation









(230





)













(100





)









Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:





























Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses









2,246

















(1,303





)









Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities









1,521

















639













Total adjustments









10,312

















5,879













Net cash provided by operating activities









13,772

















15,379















Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchase of short-term investments









(19,660





)













(20,728





)









Redemption of short-term investments









20,728

















20,723













Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)









(3,767





)













(4,356





)









Acquisition of broadcast properties









(5,711





)













—













Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets









203

















1,747













Proceeds from redemption of investments and other









1,526

















—













Other investing activities









(3





)













117













Net cash used in investing activities









(6,684





)













(2,497





)











Cash flows from financing activities:































Proceeds from long-term debt









5,000

















—













Cash dividends paid









(22,520





)













(19,875





)









Purchase of treasury shares









(290





)













(227





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(17,810





)













(20,102





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(10,722





)













(7,220





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









29,582

















36,802













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





18,860













$





29,582







































Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Supplemental Financial Data









For the Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024 and 2023









(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





























































































Actual













Same Station (1)













Pro Forma (2)

















Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024













2023

















2024

















2023

















Operating Results















































































Net operating revenue







$









28,770















$





29,145















$









28,006











$





29,145















$









28,770















$





30,060













Station operating expense















24,297



















23,329























23,484















23,329























24,297



















24,001













Corporate general and administrative















3,467



















3,026























3,467















3,026























3,467



















3,026













Other operating expense (income), net











22



















(5





)















22















(5





)















22



















(5





)









Operating income















984



















2,795















$









1,033











$





2,795























984



















3,038













Interest expense















113



















43















































113



















122













Interest income















(238









)















(414





)











































(238









)















(414





)









Other income, net











(305









)















—











































(305









)















—













Income before income tax expense















1,414



















3,166















































1,414



















3,330













Income tax expense (benefit)













































































Current











510



















970











































510



















990













Deferred















(365









)















(305





)











































(365









)















(302





)



















145



















665











































145



















688













Net income







$









1,269















$





2,501







































$









1,269















$





2,642

























































































Earnings per share:













































































Basic







$









0.20















$





0.40







































$









0.20















$





0.43













Diluted







$









0.20















$





0.40







































$









0.20















$





0.43

























































































Weighted average common shares















6,089



















6,030















































6,089



















6,030













Weighted average common and common equivalent shares















6,089



















6,030















































6,089



















6,030











































































































































































Actual













Same Station (1)













Pro Forma (2)

















Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024













2023

















2024

















2023

















Depreciation and amortization by segment















































































Radio Stations







$









1,380















$





1,255















$









1,231











$





1,254















$









1,380















$





1,315













Corporate











56



















63



















56















63



















56



















63



















$









1,436















$





1,318















$









1,287











$





1,317















$









1,436















$





1,378













_________________________













































































(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.









(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.































Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Supplemental Financial Data









For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2024 and 2023









(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





























































































Actual













Same Station (1)













Pro Forma (2)

















Twelve Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024













2023













2024

















2023

















Operating Results















































































Net operating revenue







$









110,294















$





112,773















$









108,598











$





112,773











$









111,462















$





116,033













Station operating expense















94,280



















90,199























92,461















90,199



















95,424



















92,957













Corporate general and administrative















12,611



















10,966























12,611















10,966



















12,611



















10,966













Other operating expense (income), net











1,048



















120



















1,046















120















1,048



















120













Operating income















2,355



















11,488















$









2,480











$





11,488



















2,379



















11,990













Interest expense















348



















173















































479



















488













Interest income















(1,047









)















(1,441





)











































(1,047









)















(1,441





)









Other income, net











(1,516









)















(119





)







































(1,516









)















(119





)









Income before income tax expense















4,570



















12,875















































4,463



















13,062













Income tax expense (benefit)













































































Current











1,225



















2,990











































1,200



















3,015













Deferred















(115









)















385















































(119









)















389























1,110



















3,375











































1,081



















3,404













Net income







$









3,460















$





9,500







































$









3,382















$





9,658

























































































Earnings per share:













































































Basic







$









0.55















$





1.55







































$









0.54















$





1.57













Diluted







$









0.55















$





1.55







































$









0.54















$





1.57

























































































Weighted average common shares















6,075



















6,045















































6,075



















6,045













Weighted average common and common equivalent shares















6,075



















6,045















































6,075



















6,045











































































































































































Actual













Same Station (1)













Pro Forma (2)

















Twelve Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024













2023













2024

















2023

















Depreciation and amortization by segment















































































Radio Stations







$









5,070















$





4,854















$









4,736











$





4,854











$









5,299















$





5,326













Corporate











213



















201



















213















201















213



















201



















$









5,283















$





5,055















$









4,949











$





5,055











$









5,512















$





5,527













_________________________













































































(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.









(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.































Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Supplemental Financial Data









For the Three and Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2024 and 2023









(amounts in 000’s)









(Unaudited)









































































Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)



























































Operating income







$









984















$





2,795















$









2,355















$





11,488

















Plus:

































































Corporate general and administrative















3,467



















3,026























12,611



















10,966

















Other operating expense (income), net











22



















(5





)















1,048



















120

















Station depreciation and amortization











1,380



















1,255



















5,070



















4,854



















Station operating income









$









5,853















$





7,071















$









21,084















$





27,428











































































Other financial data



























































Depreciation and amortization:

























































Radio Stations







$









1,380















$





1,255















$









5,070















$





4,854

















Corporate







$









56















$





63















$









213















$





201

















Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards







$









503















$





373















$









1,950













(1)







$





1,116











(1)











Other operating expense, net



(2)









$









22















$





(5





)











$









1,048















$





120

















Other income, net



(2)









$









(305









)











$





-















$









(1,516









)











$





(119





)













Deferred income tax expense



(2)









$









(365









)











$





(305





)











$









(115









)











$





385

















Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)







$









568















$





959















$









3,767













(1)







$





4,356











(1)











_________________________

























































(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables









(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables



































Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Supplemental Financial Data









Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023









(amounts in 000's)









(Unaudited)





























































































Adjusted





























12 Months Ended













Add:













12 Months Ended













12 Months Ended

















December 31,













Pro Forma













December 31,













December 31,

















2024

















Acquisitions







(2)















2024





















2023

















Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)























































Net income





$





3,460













$





(78





)









$





3,382













$





9,500













Exclusions:





















































Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net









(1,048





)













—

















(1,048





)













(120





)









Other income, net









2,474

















—

















2,474

















1,510













Total exclusions









1,426

















—

















1,426

















1,390













Consolidated adjusted net income



(1)











2,034

















(78





)













1,956

















8,110













Plus:





















































Interest expense









348

















131

















479

















173













Income tax expense (benefit)









1,110

















(29





)













1,081

















3,375













Depreciation & amortization expense









5,283

















229

















5,512

















5,055













Non-cash compensation









1,950

















—

















1,950

















1,116













Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA



(1)







$





10,725













$





253













$





10,978













$





17,829

































































Total long-term debt, including current maturities





























$





5,000













$





—













Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA



(1)



































10,978

















17,829













Leverage ratio

































0.46

















—













_________________________





















































(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.









(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.































Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Supplemental Financial Data









For the Three and Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2024 and 2023









(amounts in 000’s)









(Unaudited)



























































































Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income







































































































Adjustments





























Adjustments

























Actual













For Acquisitions













Same Station













Actual













For Acquisitions













Same Station

















Three Months













and Dispositions













Three Months













Three Months













and Dispositions













Three Months

















Ended













Not Included in













Ended













Ended













Not Included in













Ended

















December 31,













Entire Comparable













December 31,













December 31,













Entire Comparable













December 31,

















2024













Period













2024













2023

















Period













2023















Net operating revenue





$





28,770









$





(764





)









$





28,006









$





29,145













$





-









$





29,145













Station operating expense









24,297













(813





)













23,484













23,329

















-













23,329













Corporate general and administrative









3,467













-

















3,467













3,026

















-













3,026













Other operating expense (income), net









22













-

















22













(5





)













-













(5





)









Operating income





$





984









$





49













$





1,033









$





2,795













$







-











$





2,795



















































































































































































Adjustments





























Adjustments

























Actual













For Acquisitions













Same Station













Actual













For Acquisitions













Same Station

















Twelve Months













and Dispositions













Twelve Months













Twelve Months













and Dispositions













Twelve Months

















Ended













Not Included in













Ended













Ended













Not Included in













Ended

















December 31,













Entire Comparable













December 31,













December 31,













Entire Comparable













December 31,

















2024













Period













2024













2023

















Period













2023















Net operating revenue





$





110,294









$





(1,696





)









$





108,598









$





112,773













$





-









$





112,773













Station operating expense









94,280













(1,819





)













92,461













90,199

















-













90,199













Corporate general and administrative









12,611













-

















12,611













10,966

















-













10,966













Other operating expense (income), net









1,048













(2





)













1,046













120

















-













120













Operating income





$





2,355









$





125













$





2,480









$





11,488













$







-











$





11,488











