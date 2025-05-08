Saga Communications Reports 4.3% Decrease in Net Revenue for Q1 2025

Saga Communications reports a 4.3% revenue decline and a consistent net loss for Q1 2025, indicating financial challenges.

Saga Communications, Inc. reported a 4.3% decrease in net revenue for Q1 2025, totaling $24.2 million, down from $25.3 million in the same quarter the previous year. Station operating expenses declined by 2.2%, leading to an operating loss of $2.3 million, slightly improving from a loss of $2.4 million last year. The company's same-station operating loss was $2.1 million with a revenue decrease of 6.6%. Despite ongoing challenges in revenue pacing, there have been signs of improvement as the quarter progresses. Saga incurred expenses related to a potential proxy contest and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. The company aims to allocate funds from non-core asset sales to stock buybacks and anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $4.0 to $4.5 million for the year. As of March 31, 2025, Saga held $27 million in cash and short-term investments.

Potential Positives

Station operating expenses decreased by 2.2%, indicating improved cost efficiency.

The company maintained a consistent net loss compared to the prior year, which may indicate stability amid revenue fluctuations.

Saga announced plans to use proceeds from potential asset sales for stock buybacks, showing commitment to shareholder value.

Consistent dividend payment of $0.25 per share reflects ongoing shareholder returns, totaling over $137 million in dividends paid to date.

Potential Negatives

Net revenue decreased by 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.

Operating loss remains significant at $2.3 million, only slightly improved from a loss of $2.4 million in the previous year, highlighting ongoing financial difficulties.

There is uncertainty regarding revenue pacing for the second quarter, with indications of a downward trend of mid single digits, raising concerns about future performance.

FAQ

What was Saga Communications' net revenue for Q1 2025?

Saga Communications reported a net revenue of $24.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

How did station operating expenses change in Q1 2025?

Station operating expenses decreased by 2.2% to $22.0 million compared to the same period last year.

What was the diluted loss per share for Saga in Q1 2025?

The diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.25.

What are the expected capital expenditures for Saga in 2025?

Saga expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million on capital expenditures during 2025.

What legal expenses were incurred by Saga in Q1 2025?

Saga incurred $110,000 in expenses related to a potential proxy contest initiated by a shareholder in Q1 2025.

Full Release



GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company”, “Saga”, “we” or “our”) today reported that net revenue decreased 4.3% to $24.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $25.3 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense decreased 2.2% for the quarter to $22.0 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, our operating loss was $2.3 million compared to an operating loss of $2.4 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased to $2.2 million from $2.8 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $700 thousand for the quarter compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year. We had a net loss of $1.6 million for the quarter consistent with the same period last year. Diluted loss per share was $0.25 in the first quarter of 2025.





On a same-station basis for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we had an operating loss of $2.1 million. Net revenue decreased 6.6% to $23.6 million, and station operating expense decreased 5.0% to $21.3 million.





Revenue pacing for the second quarter remains uncertain but is improving as the quarter progresses. For the second quarter we are currently pacing down mid single digits. April was down high single digits. May improved to being down low single digits and June is approximately flat with the same period last year.





Included in the corporate general and administrative expense line item, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, is $110,000 in expenses relating to a potential proxy contest initiated by a Saga shareholder. There will also be additional legal, proxy consulting, and annual meeting expenses reflected in the second quarter earnings report.





The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012 as well as has bought back over $58 million in Saga stock. Further, as part of its overall capital allocation plan for fiscal year 2025, Saga has announced it intends to use a portion of the proceeds from the potential sale of non-core assets to fund stock buybacks, which may include open market repurchases, block trades or other forms of buybacks.





The Company’s balance sheet reflects $27.0 million in cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2025 and $27.2 million as of May 5, 2025. The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025.





Saga’s 2025 First Quarter conference call will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 530273. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.





The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on May 8, 2025 to



SagaIR@sagacom.com



. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.





Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.





This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.





Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM, 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at



www.sagacom.com



.









Contact:









Samuel D. Bush





(313) 886-7070











Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Consolidated Financial Data









For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025 and 2024









(amounts in 000’s except per share data)









(Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025





















2024





















Operating Results



































Net operating revenue











$









24,212















$





25,294













Station operating expense



















21,963



















22,459













Corporate general and administrative



















3,167



















3,083













Depreciation and amortization















1,326



















1,198













Other operating expense (income), net















54



















971













Operating loss



















(2,298









)















(2,417





)









Interest expense



















107



















43













Interest income



















(222









)















(303





)









Other income, net















(23









)















—













Loss before income tax expense



















(2,160









)















(2,157





)









Income tax (benefit) expense

































Current















(670









)















(515





)









Deferred



















85



















(65





)























(585









)















(580





)









Net loss











$









(1,575









)











$





(1,577





)









































Loss per share:

































Basic











$









(0.25









)











$





(0.25





)









Diluted











$









(0.25









)











$





(0.25





)









































Weighted average common shares



















6,123



















6,063













Weighted average common and common equivalent shares



















6,123



















6,063



































































































March 31,

























2025













2024













Balance Sheet Data



































Working capital











$









28,838











$





27,216









Net fixed assets











$









51,337











$





51,230









Net intangible assets and other assets











$









122,362











$





119,243









Total assets











$









219,305











$





218,046









Long-term debt











$









5,000











$





—









Stockholders' equity











$









163,560











$





164,372























Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Consolidated Financial Data









For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025 and 2024









(amounts in 000’s except per share data)









(Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025





















2024





























(Unaudited)





















(In thousands)













Statement of Cash Flows





































Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net loss









$





(1,575





)









$





(1,577





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













1,326

















1,198













Deferred income tax (benefit) expense













85

















(65





)









Amortization of deferred costs













8

















9













Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards













527

















453













Provision for credit losses













174

















359













Loss on sale of assets, net













54

















971













(Gain) on insurance claims













(23





)













—













Barter (revenue) expense, net













(64





)













13













Deferred and other compensation













(17





)













(24





)









Changes in assets and liabilities:

































Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses













913

















1,776













Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities













(44





)













690













Total adjustments













2,939

















5,380













Net cash provided by operating activities













1,364

















3,803















Cash flows from investing activities:



































Purchase of short-term investments













(4,498





)













(4,297





)









Redemption of short-term investments













4,498

















6,432













Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)













(696





)













(1,050





)









Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets













—

















21













Proceeds from insurance claims and other













23

















—













Other investing activities













—

















(246





)









Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities













(673





)













860















Cash flows from financing activities:



































Cash dividends paid













(1,604





)













(14,068





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(1,604





)













(14,068





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(913





)













(9,405





)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period













18,860

















29,582













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period









$





17,947













$





20,177



























Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Supplemental Financial Data









For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025 and 2024









(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





































































































Actual













Same Station (1)













Pro Forma (2)





















Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended





















March 31,













March 31,













March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















Operating Results



















































































Net operating revenue











$









24,212















$





25,294















$









23,617















$





25,294















$









24,212















$





25,922













Station operating expense



















21,963



















22,459























21,344



















22,459























21,963



















22,987













Corporate general and administrative



















3,167



















3,083























3,167



















3,083























3,167



















3,083













Depreciation and amortization















1,326



















1,198



















1,188



















1,198



















1,326



















1,335













Other operating expense (income), net















54



















971



















54



















971



















54



















971













Operating loss



















(2,298









)















(2,417





)











$









(2,136









)











$





(2,417





)



















(2,298









)















(2,454





)









Interest expense



















107



















43















































107



















122













Interest income



















(222









)















(303





)











































(222









)















(303





)









Other income, net















(23









)















—











































(23









)















—













Loss before income tax expense



















(2,160









)















(2,157





)











































(2,160









)















(2,273





)









Income tax (benefit) expense

















































































Current















(670









)















(515





)







































(670









)















(541





)









Deferred



















85



















(65





)











































85



















(78





)























(585









)















(580





)







































(585









)















(619





)









Net loss











$









(1,575









)











$





(1,577





)



































$









(1,575









)











$





(1,654





)

























































































Loss per share:

















































































Basic











$









(0.25









)











$





(0.25





)



































$









(0.25









)











$





(0.26





)









Diluted











$









(0.25









)











$





(0.25





)



































$









(0.25









)











$





(0.26





)

























































































Weighted average common shares



















6,123



















6,063















































6,123



















6,063













Weighted average common and common equivalent shares



















6,123



















6,063















































6,123



















6,063























































































































































































Actual













Same Station (1)













Pro Forma (2)





















Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended





















March 31,













March 31,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2025













2024













2025













2024













Depreciation and amortization by segment



















































































Radio Stations











$









1,283















$





1,152















$









1,145















$





1,152















$









1,283















$





1,289













Corporate















43



















46



















43



















46



















43



















46























$









1,326















$





1,198















$









1,188















$





1,198















$









1,326















$





1,335













































































































































































(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.





(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024.











Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Supplemental Financial Data









For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025 and 2024









(amounts in 000’s)









(Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended

























March 31,





























2025





















2024

























Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)







































Operating loss











$









(2,298









)











$





(2,417





)













Plus:









































Corporate general and administrative



















3,167



















3,083

















Other operating expense (income), net















54



















971

















Depreciation and amortization















1,326



















1,198



















Station operating income













$









2,249















$





2,835























































Other financial data







































Depreciation and amortization:





































Radio Stations











$









1,283















$





1,152

















Corporate











$









43















$





46

















Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards











$









527













(1)







$





453











(1)











Other operating expense, net



(2)













$









54















$





971

















Other income, net



(2)













$









(23









)











$





-

















Deferred income tax expense



(2)













$









85















$





(65





)













Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)











$









696













(1)







$





1,050











(1)















































(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables





(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables











Saga Communications, Inc.









Selected Supplemental Financial Data









March 31, 2025









(amounts in 000's)









(Unaudited)













































































































Less:

















Plus:

























Trailing





















12 Months





Ended













3 Months





Ended













3 Months





Ended













Add:













12 Months





Ended





















December 31,













March 31,













March 31,













Pro Forma













March 31,





















2024





















2024





















2025





















Acquisitions







(2)















2025





















Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)







































































Net income (loss)









$





3,460













$





(1,577





)









$





(1,575





)









$





12









$





3,474













Exclusions:





































































Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net













(1,048





)













(971





)













(54





)













—













(131





)









Other income, net













2,474

















290

















309

















—













2,493













Total exclusions













1,426

















(681





)













255

















—













2,362













Consolidated adjusted net income (loss)



(1)















2,034

















(896





)













(1,830





)













12













1,112













Plus:





































































Interest expense













348

















43

















107

















52













464













Income tax (benefit) expense













1,110

















(580





)













(585





)













10













1,115













Depreciation & amortization expense













5,283

















1,198

















1,326

















92













5,503













Non-cash compensation













1,950

















453

















527

















—













2,024













Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA



(1)











$





10,725













$





218













$





(455





)









$





166









$





10,218

















































































Total long-term debt, including current maturities

























































$





5,000













Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA



(1)































































10,218













Leverage ratio





























































0.49

















































































(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.





(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.











Saga Communications, Inc.





Selected Supplemental Financial Data





For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025 and 2024





(amounts in 000’s)





(Unaudited)































































































Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income















































































































Adjustments





























Adjustments





























Actual













For Acquisitions













Same Station













Actual













For Acquisitions













Same Station





















Three Months













and Dispositions













Three Months













Three Months













and Dispositions













Three Months





















Ended













Not Included in













Ended













Ended













Not Included in













Ended





















March 31,













Entire Comparable













March 31,













March 31,













Entire Comparable













March 31,





















2025





















Period













2025





















2024





















Period













2024



















Net operating revenue









$





24,212













$





(595





)









$





23,617













$





25,294













$





-









$





25,294













Station operating expense













21,963

















(619





)













21,344

















22,459

















-













22,459













Corporate general and administrative













3,167

















-

















3,167

















3,083

















-













3,083













Depreciation and amortization













1,326

















(138





)













1,188

















1,198

















-













1,198













Other operating expense (income), net













54

















-

















54

















971

















-













971













Operating loss









$





(2,298





)









$





162













$





(2,136





)









$





(2,417





)









$







-











$





(2,417





)























































































