Saga Communications, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.6x Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 30x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Saga Communications as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour. NasdaqGM:SGA Price Based on Past Earnings August 22nd 2022 Although there are no analyst estimates available for Saga Communications, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Saga Communications' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 126% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 17% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 9.0% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Saga Communications' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Saga Communications' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Saga Communications maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with Saga Communications (including 1 which can't be ignored).

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Saga Communications, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

