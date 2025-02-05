Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Saga Communications announces a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable March 7, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Saga Communications, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, totaling approximately $1.6 million, set to be paid on March 7, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 18, 2025. This dividend will be funded by the company’s cash reserves and contributes to a total of around $137 million paid in dividends since 2012. The Board plans to continue declaring regular and variable dividends as part of its policy aimed at enhancing shareholder returns while maintaining a strong balance sheet. Future dividends or stock buyback initiatives will be at the Board's discretion based on financial performance and other factors. Saga operates in the media sector, focusing on acquiring and managing broadcast properties, with a growing emphasis on digital and non-traditional revenue streams.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, providing tangible returns to shareholders.

This dividend reflects a commitment to returning capital to shareholders, with approximately $137 million paid in dividends since 2012.

The company has a strategy in place for variable dividends, aligning cash returns with financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

The payment of the dividend will be funded by existing cash on the balance sheet, indicating a strong financial position.

Potential Negatives

The press release states that the declaration of future dividends is entirely at the discretion of the Board and may depend on financial results and other factors, indicating potential uncertainty for investors regarding future payouts.

Despite the consistency in dividend payments, the company's reliance on cash from the balance sheet for funding dividends may raise concerns about liquidity and financial health, particularly in the face of potential economic changes.

While the company intends to focus on strategic acquisitions and initiatives, the emphasis on a variable dividend policy suggests that shareholder returns may fluctuate significantly, which could deter investors seeking stable income.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Saga Communications?

Saga Communications has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on March 7, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 18, 2025.

How much will the total dividend payment amount to?

The total payment for this quarterly dividend will be approximately $1.6 million.

What is Saga Communications' variable dividend policy?

Saga intends to declare regular and variable dividends based on available cash and business goals.

How has Saga Communications performed on dividends since 2012?

Since 2012, Saga Communications has paid approximately $137 million in dividends to its shareholders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SGA Insider Trading Activity

$SGA insiders have traded $SGA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC GATE purchased 240,609 shares for an estimated $2,706,755

K. CHRISTIAN TRUST EDWARD has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,498 shares for an estimated $118,056.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $SGA stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company”, “Saga” or “our”) today announced that its Board of Directors (“Board”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 7, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 18, 2025. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with the quarterly dividend will be approximately $1.6 million. The quarterly dividend will be funded by cash on the Company’s balance sheet. Including this dividend, the Company will have paid approximately $137 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012.





The Company currently intends to declare regular quarterly cash dividends as well as variable dividends in accordance with the terms of its variable dividend policy. As previously reported, our Board adopted a variable dividend policy for the allocation of available cash aligned with the goals of maintaining a strong balance sheet, increasing cash returns to shareholders, and continuing to grow the Company through strategic acquisitions. The Company may also declare special dividends and implement stock buybacks in future periods. The declaration and payment of any future dividend, whether fixed, special, or based on the variable policy, or the implementation of any stock buyback program will remain at the full discretion of the Board and will depend on the Company’s financial results, cash requirements, future expectations, and other pertinent factors.





Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 32 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at





www.sagacom.com





.





This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.







Contact:







Samuel D. Bush





(313) 886-7070



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.