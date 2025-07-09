Saga Communications, Inc. to Announce 2nd Quarter 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on August 7, 2025

Saga Communications will release Q2 2025 results on August 7, followed by a conference call for inquiries.

Quiver AI Summary

Saga Communications, Inc. has announced that it will release its 2nd Quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Participants can dial in using the provided numbers and are encouraged to submit questions via email by 10:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. The company will address selected inquiries during the call that are deemed relevant. The earnings release will include non-GAAP financial measures and will provide reconciliations to GAAP measures. Saga Communications focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties, including a range of media services across 28 markets. For further details, they can be contacted directly or through their website.

Potential Positives

Saga Communications is set to release its 2nd Quarter 2025 results, indicating transparency and regular financial reporting to stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with investors and analysts, promoting investor relations and communication.

The inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures in the earnings release may provide a clearer picture of the company's performance and operational health.

Saga's diverse media operations, including a focus on digital and e-commerce initiatives, suggest a strategic approach to growth and adaptation in the evolving media landscape.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the earnings release does not specify expected financial outcomes, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The reliance on non-GAAP financial measures could raise concerns about the transparency of the company’s financial health.

The requirement for stakeholders to submit questions in advance and only addressing those deemed of "general relevance" may limit open dialogue and transparency in the conference call.

FAQ

When will Saga Communications release its 2nd Quarter 2025 results?

Saga Communications will release its 2nd Quarter 2025 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on August 7, 2025.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EDT on August 7, 2025.

How can I submit a question for the conference call?

Questions can be submitted via email to SagaIR@sagacom.com by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 7, 2025.

What financial measures will be included in the earnings release?

The earnings release will include non-GAAP measures such as station operating income and trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA.

How can I contact Saga Communications for more information?

You can contact Saga Communications at (313) 886-7070 or visit their website at www.sagacom.com.

$SGA Insider Trading Activity

$SGA insiders have traded $SGA stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K. CHRISTIAN TRUST EDWARD has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 50,247 shares for an estimated $641,415.

$SGA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SGA stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGA) announced today that it will release its 2



nd



Quarter 2025 results at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The company will be holding a conference call on the same date at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in numbers are as follows:





Domestic and International Dial-in Number: (973) 528-0008





Conference Entry Code: 739704





The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company to please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. EDT on August 7, 2025, to





SagaIR@sagacom.com





. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing will be discussed during the call.





Saga’s earnings release will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures including station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and same station financial information. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided in the earnings release.





Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 32 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at





www.sagacom.com





.





Contact:





Samuel D. Bush





(313) 886-7070



