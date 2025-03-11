News & Insights

Markets
SGA

Saga Communications Earnings Slide In Q4, Stock Up

March 11, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA), a media company, on Tuesday announced that its fourth-quarter net income decreased, compared with last year.

Shares of Saga Communications are increasing in the open market now.

In the fourth quarter, net income was $1.27 million, down from $2.50 million last year.

Earnings per share was $0.20 versus $0.40 in the previous year.

On a pro forma basis, net income came in at $1.27 million, down from $2.64 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share on a pro forma basis were $0.20 compared to $0.43 last year.

Operating income on a pro forma basis came in lower at $984 million from $3.34 million the previous year.

Revenue declined 1.3% to $28.77 million from $29.15 million in the previous year's quarter.

Saga is currently trading, 5.90% higher at $11.7 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.