SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Results: $SGA Reports Quarterly Earnings

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS ($SGA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, beating estimates of -$0.12 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $28,770,000, beating estimates of $28,280,000 by $490,000.

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Insider Trading Activity

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS insiders have traded $SGA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC GATE purchased 240,609 shares for an estimated $2,706,755

K. CHRISTIAN TRUST EDWARD has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 21,248 shares for an estimated $266,217.

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of SAGA COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

