Saga Communications CEO Ed Christian Passes Away

(RTTNews) - Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) announced its founder, Chairman, President and CEO, Ed Christian, passed away on Friday, August 19 after a short illness. Warren Lada, a member of Saga's Board, has been appointed by the Board to serve as the Interim CEO.

Ed founded Saga Communications in 1986 and has fostered its growth to owning 79 FM radio stations, 35 AM radio stations and 80 translator stations in 27 markets. Under Ed's leadership, Saga Communications became a publicly traded company in 1992.

