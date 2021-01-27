SAFT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.45, changing hands as low as $73.47 per share. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFT's low point in its 52 week range is $65.45 per share, with $95.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.64.

