Safran (XTRA:SEJ1) Price Target Increased by 10.42% to 193.55

The average one-year price target for Safran (XTRA:SEJ1) has been revised to 193.55 / share. This is an increase of 10.42% from the prior estimate of 175.28 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 145.84 to a high of 240.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.59% from the latest reported closing price of 157.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEJ1 is 0.85%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 95,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 12,524K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,433K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEJ1 by 9.89% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,389K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,297K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEJ1 by 2.77% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,072K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,956K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEJ1 by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,623K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEJ1 by 4.11% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,598K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,636K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEJ1 by 7.53% over the last quarter.

