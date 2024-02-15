News & Insights

Safran Turns To Profit In FY23, Lifts Dividend; Sees Higher Income, Revenues In FY24

(RTTNews) - Aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran SA (SAFRF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 profit attributable to owners of the parent was 3.44 billion euros, compared to last year's loss of 2.46 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 8.07 euros, compared to loss of 5.76 euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income attributable was 2.03 billion euros, compared to 1.18 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 4.70 euros, up from 2.68 euros a year earlier.

Recurring operating income grew to 3.31 billion euros from last year's 2.49 billion euros.

Revenue went up to 23.65 billion euros from 19.52 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted revenue was 23.20 billion euros, compared to prior year's 19.04 billion euros.

Further, Safran will propose to its shareholders' vote a dividend per share of 2.20 for fiscal year 2023, to be paid in 2024. The dividend is up 63 percent from last year.

The company also announced up to 450 million euros worth of shares to be repurchased in the first quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Safran projects revenue around 27.4 billion euros, and recurring operating income close to 4.0 billion euros.

