News & Insights

Oil

Safran to acquire Collins Aerospace’s actuation and flight control business

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 21, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Augustin Turpin for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - French aerospace engine maker Safran SA SAF.PA said on Friday it had launched the process to buy the actuation and flight control systems business of Collins Aerospace, a unit of RTX RTX.N.

The cash offer is based on a $1.8 billion enterprise value, with Safran saying the acquisition will have an accretive impact on earnings per share from year one.

Closing is expected to take place in the second half of 2024, the group said.

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((augustin.turpin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.