Safran says supply chain woes could stretch into 2024

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

April 26, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - France's Safran SAF.PA expects supply chain challenges to last throughout 2023 and possibly into 2024, with metals including steel on the aero engine maker's watchlist, Chief Executive Olivier Andries said on Wednesday.

Chemicals such as resins are also in short supply and growth in Safran's equipment division is being held back to a greater extent than its propulsion arm, he told reporters after announcing quarterly results buoyed by a rebound in air traffic.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
Stocks mentioned

GE

