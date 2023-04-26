Safran says supply chain woes could stretch into 2024

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - France's Safran SAF.PA expects supply chain challenges to last throughout 2023 and possibly into 2024, with metals including steel on the aero engine maker's watchlist, Chief Executive Olivier Andries said on Wednesday.

Chemicals such as resins are also in short supply and growth in Safran's equipment division is being held back to a greater extent than its propulsion arm, he told reporters after announcing quarterly results buoyed by a rebound in air traffic.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.