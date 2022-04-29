Companies

Safran says deal reached with Airbus on 2024 engine output

Tim Hepher Reuters
PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French engine maker Safran SAF.PA said on Friday said it had reached a new agreement with Airbus on quantities for 2024, in a sign that the European planemaker may push ahead partially with plans to raise narrowbody A320-family jet production.

Chief Executive Olivier Andries declined to give a figure for the number of engines it had agreed to build together with CFM International partner General Electric GE.N, but told reporters it was equivalent to levels in mind before the crisis.

It is too early to talk about 2025, he added. Airbus was not immediately available for comment on the agreement, which follows a year-long standoff with engine makers who have been worried about planemakers raising jet production too quickly.

