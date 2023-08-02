Safran (SAFRF) Price Target Increased by 8.68% to 186.51

The average one-year price target for Safran (OTC:SAFRF) has been revised to 186.51 / share. This is an increase of 8.68% from the prior estimate of 171.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 140.81 to a high of 237.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.20% from the latest reported closing price of 164.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFRF is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRF by 2.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

