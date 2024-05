SAFRAN SA (FR:SAF) has released an update.

SAFRAN SA has released its monthly statement indicating a total of 427,260,541 shares and 541,138,535 theoretical voting rights as of April 30, 2024. The company’s share capital is noted at €85,452,108.

