Safran SA - Depositary Receipt (SAFRY) Price Target Increased by 14.90% to 122.93

The average one-year price target for Safran SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SAFRY) has been revised to $122.93 / share. This is an increase of 14.90% from the prior estimate of $106.99 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $174.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.14% from the latest reported closing price of $55.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFRY is 1.02%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 5,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EUAD - Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 2,533K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing an increase of 92.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 15.52% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,701K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 16.63% over the last quarter.

EAGL - Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF holds 595K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 4.23% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 82K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mar Vista Investment Partners holds 77K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 19.52% over the last quarter.

