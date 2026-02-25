Safran SA - Depositary Receipt (SAFRY) Price Target Decreased by 20.27% to 110.59

The average one-year price target for Safran SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SAFRY) has been revised to $110.59 / share. This is a decrease of 20.27% from the prior estimate of $138.72 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$3.62 to a high of $192.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.94% from the latest reported closing price of $55.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFRY is 0.59%, an increase of 41.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.36% to 2,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,628K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares , representing an increase of 80.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 29.63% over the last quarter.

EAGL - Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF holds 595K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 4.23% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 82K shares. No change in the last quarter.

L & S Advisors holds 40K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 5.23% over the last quarter.

QLTI - GMO International Quality ETF holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 31.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 7.68% over the last quarter.

