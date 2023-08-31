Safran SA - ADR (SAFRY) Price Target Increased by 9.19% to 62.20

The average one-year price target for Safran SA - ADR (OTC:SAFRY) has been revised to 62.20 / share. This is an increase of 9.19% from the prior estimate of 56.97 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.08 to a high of 105.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.48% from the latest reported closing price of 39.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran SA - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFRY is 0.60%, a decrease of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 2,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,963K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 4.81% over the last quarter.

OSTFX - Osterweis Fund Investor Class holds 124K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NETZ - Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 69.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 337.94% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 18.64% over the last quarter.

OSTVX - Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund Investor Class holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 3.31% over the last quarter.

