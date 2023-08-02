Safran SA - ADR (SAFRY) Price Target Decreased by 5.64% to 56.97

The average one-year price target for Safran SA - ADR (OTC:SAFRY) has been revised to 56.97 / share. This is an decrease of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 60.37 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.15 to a high of 103.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.50% from the latest reported closing price of 41.43 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran SA - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 31.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFRY is 0.66%, a decrease of 18.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 2,623K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,915K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 19.74% over the last quarter.
Fisher Asset Management holds 124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 2.48% over the last quarter.
OSTFX - Osterweis Fund Investor Class holds 124K shares. No change in the last quarter.
NETZ - Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 69.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 337.94% over the last quarter.
TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 78K shares. No change in the last quarter.
