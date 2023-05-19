Safran SA - ADR (SAFRY) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Safran SA - ADR said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.37 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran SA - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFRY is 0.68%, an increase of 99.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.36% to 2,621K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Safran SA - ADR is 59.98. The forecasts range from a low of 24.20 to a high of $112.73. The average price target represents an increase of 115.60% from its latest reported closing price of 27.82.

The projected annual revenue for Safran SA - ADR is 19,102MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,915K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 2.48% over the last quarter.

OSTFX - Osterweis Fund Investor Class holds 124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 41.73% over the last quarter.

NETZ - Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 69.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAFRY by 337.94% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 78K shares. No change in the last quarter.

