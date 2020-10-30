Safran Q3 Revenue Down

(RTTNews) - French Aerospace company Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) Friday reported 44.5 percent decline in its revenue for the third quarter, impacted by Covid-19 crisis and currency variations. The group confirmed its outlook for 2020.

The group's revenue for the quarter declined by 44.5 percent to 3.382 billion euros, and it fell 42 percent on an organic basis.

Year-to-date, revenue was down 33.2 percent to 12.15 billion euros on a reported basis, and it decreased 33.4 percent on an organic basis.

Looking ahead, the Group said it is on track to deliver its full-year guidance and that it continues to expect adjusted revenue to decrease by about 35 percent.

