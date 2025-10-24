Safran Q3 Revenue Up 18.5% On Organic Basis; Raises FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Safran reported third quarter revenue of 7.85 billion euros, up by 18.3% compared to last year, or an increase of 18.5% organic. For the first nine months, revenue was 22.62 billion euros, up 14.9% from prior year. Sales increased by 15.0% on an organic basis, for the nine month period.

Safran upgraded full-year 2025 outlook, which now includes the expected net impact of tariffs. Revenue growth is now projected in a range of 11% - 13%, revised from prior outlook of low-teens. Recurring operating income is expected in a range of 5.1 - 5.2 billion euros, revised from prior guidance range of 5.0 - 5.1 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.