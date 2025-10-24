Markets

Safran Q3 Revenue Up 18.5% On Organic Basis; Raises FY25 Guidance

October 24, 2025 — 01:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Safran reported third quarter revenue of 7.85 billion euros, up by 18.3% compared to last year, or an increase of 18.5% organic. For the first nine months, revenue was 22.62 billion euros, up 14.9% from prior year. Sales increased by 15.0% on an organic basis, for the nine month period.

Safran upgraded full-year 2025 outlook, which now includes the expected net impact of tariffs. Revenue growth is now projected in a range of 11% - 13%, revised from prior outlook of low-teens. Recurring operating income is expected in a range of 5.1 - 5.2 billion euros, revised from prior guidance range of 5.0 - 5.1 billion euros.

