Safran Q1 Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - French Aerospace company Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) Friday posted about 22 percent growth in its revenue for the first quarter, with 17 percent increase in organic revenue, driven by solid growth in all segments. In addition, the Group confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2022.

The group's consolidated revenue for the quarter reached 4.09 billion euros, 21.8 percent higher than last year's 3.34 billion euros.

Looking ahead to the fiscal 2022, the Group continues to expect adjusted revenue of 18 billion -18.2 billion euros and adjusted recurring operating margin of c.13.0 percent.

