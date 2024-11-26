Safran price target raised to EUR 257 from EUR 242 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Safran (SAFRY) to EUR 257 from EUR 242 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SAFRY:
- Safran price target raised to EUR 242 from EUR 240 at Barclays
- Safran price target raised to EUR 260 from EUR 230 at JPMorgan
- Safran price target lowered to EUR 243 from EUR 247 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.