Safran price target raised to EUR 242 from EUR 240 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Milene Kerner raised the firm’s price target on Safran (SAFRY) to EUR 242 from EUR 240 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Safran price target raised to EUR 260 from EUR 230 at JPMorgan
- Safran price target lowered to EUR 243 from EUR 247 at Morgan Stanley
- Safran initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital
